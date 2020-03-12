|
CASEY Gillian Audrey Gill was taken from her
loving family and friends following a road traffic incident on 27th February 2020.
As a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and charity worker, she lived a life of the warmest generosity and dedication
to the needs of others.
She will be sorely missed and never forgotten by her husband Frank,
her children Ben, Eleanor,
Matthew and Jonathan and
all her family and many friends.
A Requiem Mass and funeral service will be celebrated at 12 o'clock on Monday 23rd March 2020 at
St Richard's Catholic Church,
Cawley Road, Chichester.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations in memory of Gill may be made to either Christian Aid
or Save the Children.
Any further enquiries to
F.A. Holland Funeralcare, Jubilee Road, Chichester 01243 782965.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 12, 2020