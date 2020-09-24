Home

Downey Gladys Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
15th September 2020,
aged 100.
Much loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
The Funeral will be held at
Chichester Crematorium on
1st October 2020 at 12:30 p.m.
Due to COVID regulations
attendance is by invitation only.
No flowers by request, however,
if wished donations can be made
to any animal charity.
Special thanks to the team on
Ford Ward at St Richards Hospital
for their loving care.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 24, 2020
