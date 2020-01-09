Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
74-77 St. Pancras
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 7LS
01243 782136
Gordon Baker Notice
Baker Gordon (Tom) Passed away peacefully at
St Richard's Hospital on
28th December aged 91.
Beloved husband of the late Joan. Much loved father of Martin,
Geraldine and Trudy,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Tom was a member of
the Wingard 21 Club.
Tom's family would like to thank the staff of Elizabeth House for the loving care he was given during his nearly
10 years of residence there.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
Elizabeth House, Bognor Regis
for their garden gazebo fund.
Please contact Whites Funeralcare 01243 782136 for funeral details.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020
