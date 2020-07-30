Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Grainger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Grainger

Notice Condolences

Gordon Grainger Notice
Grainger Gordon Thomas Passed away on Saturday 18th July after a brave fight with Alzheimer's, aged 86.
A much loved husband of 61 years,
he will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, daughters Sally and Christine and his 8 grandchildren
and 5 great-grandchildren.
A small service will be held on
Monday 3rd August followed by a gathering for any who wish to attend.
Please contact Luke on 07824 157611
for details.
Family flowers only and donations to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -