Grainger Gordon Thomas Passed away on Saturday 18th July after a brave fight with Alzheimer's, aged 86.
A much loved husband of 61 years,
he will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, daughters Sally and Christine and his 8 grandchildren
and 5 great-grandchildren.
A small service will be held on
Monday 3rd August followed by a gathering for any who wish to attend.
Please contact Luke on 07824 157611
for details.
Family flowers only and donations to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 30, 2020