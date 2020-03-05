|
|
|
MACINTOSH Graham
(Mac) It is with great sadness we announce that Mac, aged 69 years, sadly passed away at home on 1st March 2020.
In loving memory of an amazing husband, dad and grandad.
Life will not be the same without you. We will love you forever and miss you every day.
Lots of love Sue, Paul, Claire, Irene, Jay, Cameron, Finlay, Erin and Sam xxxx.
Funeral to be held at
Chichester Crematorium at 11.00am
on Wednesday 18th March.
Donations, if desired to
St. Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent to
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis PO21 5BA.
Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 5, 2020