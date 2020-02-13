Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00
Our Lady of Sorrows R.C. Church
Bognor Regis
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hannah Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hannah Allen

Notice Condolences

Hannah Allen Notice
ALLEN Hannah Ursula Passed away peacefully on
2nd February 2020, aged 96 years.
Re-united with Len. Dear Mum of Paulette, Jennifer, Jacqui, Chris,
Tracey and Carolyn.
Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows R.C. Church, Bognor Regis on
Monday 24th February 2020,
at 12 noon. Flowers or Donations for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity may
be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis PO21 5BA.
Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -