ALLEN Hannah Ursula Passed away peacefully on
2nd February 2020, aged 96 years.
Re-united with Len. Dear Mum of Paulette, Jennifer, Jacqui, Chris,
Tracey and Carolyn.
Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows R.C. Church, Bognor Regis on
Monday 24th February 2020,
at 12 noon. Flowers or Donations for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity may
be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis PO21 5BA.
Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 13, 2020