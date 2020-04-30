Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hersee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Hersee

Notice Condolences

Harold Hersee Notice
HERSEE Harold Thomas
(Tom) Passed away peacefully on
5th April 2020, aged 77 years.
Much loved husband, dad,
grandad and brother.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Chichester Crematorium on 6th May 2020. Sadly due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations for Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice care of
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
103-105 Felpham Way, Felpham,
Tel 01243 587067 or online
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations.
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -