|
|
|
HERSEE Harold Thomas
(Tom) Passed away peacefully on
5th April 2020, aged 77 years.
Much loved husband, dad,
grandad and brother.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Chichester Crematorium on 6th May 2020. Sadly due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations for Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice care of
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
103-105 Felpham Way, Felpham,
Tel 01243 587067 or online
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations.
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 30, 2020