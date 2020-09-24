Home

Herbert Chalk Notice
Chalk Herbert Arthur James
(Bert) 18/11/1935 - 9/9/2020

Dad to Rick and Chris and
loving Grandad to Alex and Sarah.
Now reunited with his
beloved wife, Den.
Will be sadly missed by his
family and all who knew him.

The Funeral Service will be held at
Chichester Crematorium
on Friday 2 October.
Due to COVID restrictions,
please contact the family
before attending the funeral.

Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations

Any enquiries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis Tel: 01243 268681
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 24, 2020
