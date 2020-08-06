|
Dunmore-Smith Ilse Passed away peacefully on
17th July 2020, aged 91 years.
She will be greatly missed by
her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Oaks, Havant on 13th August at
12:15. Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service. Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made
to Alzheimer's Society at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations Co-operative Funeralcare,
31 North Street, Emsworth, PO10 7DA.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 6, 2020