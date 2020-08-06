Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ilse Dunmore-Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilse Dunmore-Smith

Notice Condolences

Ilse Dunmore-Smith Notice
Dunmore-Smith Ilse Passed away peacefully on
17th July 2020, aged 91 years.
She will be greatly missed by
her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Oaks, Havant on 13th August at
12:15. Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service. Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made
to Alzheimer's Society at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations Co-operative Funeralcare,
31 North Street, Emsworth, PO10 7DA.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -