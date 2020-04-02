|
|
|
HOWELL Irene Hilda (Formerly of Midhurst).
Sadly passed away peacefully on March 19th 2020, aged 96, in the Coundon Manor Nursing Home, Coventry, with her family
by her side.
Dear wife of Leslie, (deceased) and much loved Mum of Jeff, Steve,
Tim and Jill. Gran to Marc, Carl, Andy, Sam and Keir and Great gran of 8.
The funeral will take place
at Canley Crematorium, Coventry, on 14th April 2020, but, unfortunately,
only immediate family can be present. Her ashes will later be buried with Leslie in Midhurst, where she lived
for most of her long life.
Donations, if desired, to the
Children's Society, for whom she collected for over 70 years.
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 2, 2020