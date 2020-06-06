|
NEALE Irene Passed away peacefully at
Rotherlea Care Home, Petworth,
on 20th May 2020, aged 95.
Beloved wife of the late Joe.
Much loved mother of John,
Margaret, Janet, Barbara and David.
Grandmother of 14,
Great Grandmother of 29 and
Great Great Grandmother of 2.
She will be greatly missed.
Donations if desired to Rotherlea Care Home cheques made payable to
Shaw Health Care (West Sussex Ltd Rotherlea Res Ac) c/o Roger Poat & Partners, Duck Lane, Midhurst, West Sussex, GU29 9DE. tel 01830 812094.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 6, 2020