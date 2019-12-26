Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roger Poat and Partners (Midhurst)
Duck Lane
Midhurst , West Sussex GU29 9DE
01730 812094
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Brand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Brand

Notice Condolences

Iris Brand Notice
BRAND Iris Passed away 14th December, aged 89.
Beloved wife of the late David.
Mother to Duncan, Heather, Angus, Ross and Eric, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service on
Thursday 9th January at
St Marys Church, Easebourne,
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to the
British Heart Foundation and
Diabetes UK via Memory Giving website of Roger Poat & Partners website
Tel 01730 81204.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -