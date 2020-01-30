|
|
|
James Iris Dorothy Passed away peacefully on
3rd January 2020, aged 87.
She will be very sadly missed
by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 10th February 2020 at 10.30am. Flowers welcome.
If desired, donations to
Cancer Research UK can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
PO19 8AW Telephone: 01243 782209.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 30, 2020