|
|
|
Daymond Ivy Daphne Ivy died peacefully on the 29th January with her family around her. Much loved Mum of Daughter Valerie and Son-in-law Eddie and of Son Desmond and Daughter-in-law Paula. Nan to seven Grandchildren, Great-Nan
to two Great-Grandchildren.
With thanks to The Burlington
Nursing Home who cared
for Ivy for the last 14 months.
Funeral at Chichester Crematorium, Tuesday 25 th February at 12:30, at Ivy's request no black but bright colours, family flowers only - donations to
The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre via Darren Miles, Funeral directors or www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/
ivydaymond
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020