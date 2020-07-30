Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Jacqueline Gill

Jacqueline Gill Notice
Gill Jacqueline Ann Passed away peacefully at
St Richard's Hospital, Chichester
on 20th July 2020.
Beloved wife of Richard,
loving mum of Wayne and Emma
and their partners Sarah and James
and adored grandma to Louis.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
A private service has been arranged.
Donations, if desired, to
Blind Veterans UK may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 30, 2020
