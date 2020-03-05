|
Filsell Janet Doreen Passed away peacefully on
21st February 2020, aged 82.
Much loved Mother and Grandmother.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 16th March 2020 at 10.15am.
Flowers welcome. If desired,
donations can be made at
St Barnabas House Hospice www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
103-105 Felpham Way, Felpham,
West Sussex PO22 8QB.
Telephone: 01243 587067.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 5, 2020