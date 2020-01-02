|
|
|
MACEY Janice Suddenly at home on
21st December 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved partner of Roger, much loved mother of David and loving grandmother of James and Rebecca.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January 2020 at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 2, 2020