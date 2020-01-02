Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Macey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Macey

Notice Condolences

Janice Macey Notice
MACEY Janice Suddenly at home on
21st December 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved partner of Roger, much loved mother of David and loving grandmother of James and Rebecca.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January 2020 at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -