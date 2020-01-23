Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00
Reynolds Funeral Service
Bognor Regis
Jean Greenfield Notice
GREENFIELD Jean Anne Passed away peacefully on
17th January 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Michael,
loving mother of Tracy, Kyle and Scott, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral to take place at
Reynolds Funeral Service,
Bognor Regis on Monday
3rd February at 11.00am.
No flowers by request but donations in Jean's memory for St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR. Telephone 01243 864745
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020
