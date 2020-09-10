|
|
|
Sharp Jean Adeline It is with deep sorrow to announce the death of Jean Sharp, beloved wife of John, who passed away peacefully at home on 21st August 2020, aged 77.
She will be greatly missed by
her son Nathan and grandson
Jordan, family and friends.
Private funeral service to take place
at The Chapel, H. D Tribe Ltd,
Shoreham-by-Sea on
Wednesday 16th September.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations may be sent in Jean's memory to St. Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE. Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 10, 2020