Page Jeanne Passed peacefully away at
the age of 94 on 4th April 2020,
at Marriott Care Home,
Chichester after a short illness.
Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mother of Sue and Deb, dear grandma to Piers, Katrina, Sarah and Adam, and great grandma to Emily, Martha, Greta, Jude, Frankie and Vidar. Loved too by their spouses and extended family of Paul, Jack, Claire, Sophie and the two Marks!
She will rest in our hearts
and memories and we will forever
miss having her as a part of our lives.
Finally, a loving farewell from her faithful 4-legged companion, Fudge, always by her side and her special friend, Vivien, who helped make her final years so very fulfilling and special.
Donations for Friends of
Chichester Hospitals may be
made via their website www.friendsofchichester
hospitals.org.uk or c/o
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis
PO21 5BA Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 9, 2020