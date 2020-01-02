Home

MEEKS Jeffrey Passed away peacefully on
17th December 2019, aged 89 years.
Much loved father, grandpa and
great grandpa who will be missed by
us all more than words can ever say.
Funeral service will be held on
Friday 3rd January 2020 at
Chichester Crematorium at 10.15am.
Family flowers only. Donations for Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice may be sent c/o
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
