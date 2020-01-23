Home

Dillistone & Wraights
49-51 Spitalfield Lane
Chichester, Sussex PO19 6SG
01243 839777
Jessie Shedden Notice
Shedden Jessie Hamilton
(née Fleming) Passed away peacefully in
Manorfield Residential Home on
13th January 2020, aged 92 years.
Wife of the late Dr John Shedden
and loving mother of Bill (William)
and Dee (Elizabeth).
Funeral service to take place
on Friday 7th February at
Chichester Crematorium, 2.00pm.
No flowers please, donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation
or Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Dillistone & Wraights,
49-51 Spitalfield lane,
Chichester PO19 6SG
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020
