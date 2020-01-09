|
FRADGLEY Joan Passed away peacefully following a short illness at St Richard's Hospital on 30 December 2019, aged 89.
Beloved wife of the late Joe Fradgley. Joan will be sadly missed by son Graham, daughter in law Puni and granddaughters Zoe and Neesha.
Funeral service to be held at The Oaks Crematorium Havant at 1pm on Tuesday 21 January 2020. All welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations will be collected at the funeral for much needed equipment at Ford Ward St Richard's where Joan was looked after so well in her final days.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020