|
|
|
GOODSELL Joan Passed away peacefully on 8th November 2020, aged 95 years; reunited with her beloved late husband Victor. Much loved Mum of Graham and Sheila, devoted grandmother
and great grandmother.
Greatly missed by all of her family
and remembered with lots of love.
Due to Covid restrictions a private funeral service is to take place on Wednesday 25th November at 2.00pm at Chichester Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for
The Multiple Sclerosis Society
may be sent direct to
The Multiple Sclerosis Society National Centre, 372 Edgware Road, London NW2 6ND. Enquires to Whites Funeralcare 01243 782136.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 19, 2020