Scrivens Joan Passed away peacefully on
10th August 2020 aged 84 years. Beloved mother of Linda,
devoted Nan to Jamie, Matthew, Luke and great grandchildren Emily and Alfie. She will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at the Parish Church of St Mary & St Peter Fishbourne on Wednesday
2nd September at 12 noon, followed by a short service of committal at Chichester Crematorium.
Flowers welcome and donations if desired to Dementia UK, 7th Floor,
One Aldgate, London, EC3N 1RE
Enquiries to Whites Funeralcare,
74-77 St Pancras, Chichester, PO19 7LS. Tel: 01243 782136.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 27, 2020