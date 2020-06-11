|
SHANNON Joan Patricia 1919 - 2020
Passed away peacefully on
21 May 2020 aged 100,
at Donnington House Care Home.
She was much loved by all her family and those who cared for her.
Mum will be remembered for her fun, compassion as well as her stoicism. She has joined Dad who passed away six years ago.
We mourn the final passing of a generation, but we celebrate a life well lived.
With love from her children David, Kathryn and Jane, and their families.
Donations to PDSA and RSPCA to Cooperative Funeralcare, 1 Kingsham Avenue, Chichester PO19 8AW.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 11, 2020