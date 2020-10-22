|
|
|
THOMSON Joan
(née Purley) Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 10th October 2020, aged 89 years,
with those who loved her in attendance. Beloved daughter of the late Joyce and Charles Purley OBE, mother of Jonathan and Jenny, grandmother to nine grandchildren and great grandmother to eight
great grandchildren.
A private funeral service is to take place. Donations for Save The Children may be sent c/o
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 22, 2020