Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Thomson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Thomson

Notice Condolences

Joan Thomson Notice
THOMSON Joan
(née Purley) Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 10th October 2020, aged 89 years,
with those who loved her in attendance. Beloved daughter of the late Joyce and Charles Purley OBE, mother of Jonathan and Jenny, grandmother to nine grandchildren and great grandmother to eight
great grandchildren.

A private funeral service is to take place. Donations for Save The Children may be sent c/o
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -