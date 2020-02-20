|
|
|
THOMAS Joanna Passed away peacefully on
29th January 2020, aged 75 years.
Much loved wife of Graham, loving mother and grandmother of Rachel, Daniel, Rebecca, Stefan and David.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Chichester Crematorium
on Tuesday 3rd March at 12.30.
Flowers welcome.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to
The Mare and Foal Sanctuary c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
230 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020