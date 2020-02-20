Home

Bugden John (Jack) Passed away peacefully at
St Richard's Hospital, Chichester on 10th February 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved Husband of Pearl and
much loved Dad and Grandad.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral Service to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th March at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only, but donations,
if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis
PO21 1RR or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020
