Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Hole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hole

Notice Condolences

John Hole Notice
Hole John Eric Passed away very peacefully on April 30, 2020.
Beloved husband to Audrey for 62 years, father to James and Michael, Grandfather to Jennifer, William, Sienna and Constantine.
He will be missed by family and friends.

Following the cremation on May 14,
we will have a Memorial Service
and interment at St Stephens Church,
North Mundham on Tuesday
September 8 at 3pm.

Donations, if desired to the
Royal British Legion, c/o
Reynolds Funeral Services,
Chichester.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -