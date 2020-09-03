|
Hole John Eric Passed away very peacefully on April 30, 2020.
Beloved husband to Audrey for 62 years, father to James and Michael, Grandfather to Jennifer, William, Sienna and Constantine.
He will be missed by family and friends.
Following the cremation on May 14,
we will have a Memorial Service
and interment at St Stephens Church,
North Mundham on Tuesday
September 8 at 3pm.
Donations, if desired to the
Royal British Legion, c/o
Reynolds Funeral Services,
Chichester.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 3, 2020