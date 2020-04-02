Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
12:30
Reynolds Funeral Service
Livestreamed at www.reynoldsfunerals.co uk
Hutson John Loving husband, father,
grandfather and great-grandfather,
passed away with family at home,
aged 90 on Tuesday 24th March.
He shaped the lives of three generations and is greatly missed.
Due to the present restrictions, John's funeral will be attended by immediate family only. A live web cast will be available for family and friends to join us on Thursday 9th April at 12.30pm. Details of the link for this from www.reynoldsfunerals.co uk.
A memorial celebration and ashes strewing will be held later when restrictions are lifted.
No floral tributes please but
donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice and the RNLI are welcome c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane Chichester
PO19 6SG or via our website.
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 2, 2020
