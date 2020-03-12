|
|
|
Lawrence John Albert Passed away peacefully in
St Wilfrid's Hospice on 7th March 2020, aged 71 years.
A much loved husband to Sue,
dad to Richard and Tara and grandad to
Sophie, Emily, Chloe, Jake and George. He is very sadly missed.
A Service of Celebration of his life takes place on Monday 23rd March 2020
in St Peter's Church, Westhampnett,
at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o Dillistone & Wraights,
49-51 Spitalfield Lane,
Chichester PO19 6SG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 12, 2020