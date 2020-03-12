Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillistone & Wraights
49-51 Spitalfield Lane
Chichester, Sussex PO19 6SG
01243 839777
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lawrence

Notice Condolences

John Lawrence Notice
Lawrence John Albert Passed away peacefully in
St Wilfrid's Hospice on 7th March 2020, aged 71 years.
A much loved husband to Sue,
dad to Richard and Tara and grandad to
Sophie, Emily, Chloe, Jake and George. He is very sadly missed.
A Service of Celebration of his life takes place on Monday 23rd March 2020
in St Peter's Church, Westhampnett,
at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o Dillistone & Wraights,
49-51 Spitalfield Lane,
Chichester PO19 6SG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -