MAGINNIS JOHN The family of the late
Mr John Maginnis wish to thank family and friends for the many cards of condolence and floral gifts kindly given in his memory.
His Funeral Mass will take place
at the Catholic Church,
Clarence Road, Bognor Regis
on Wednesday 23rd September
at 10.00am conducted by
Fr Chris Bergin; owing to
Covid Regulations it will
sadly be for family only.
For those wishing to pay their
last respects you are most
welcome to stand outside the
Church at approx. 10.45am,
or outside Seaward Court,
West Street at approx. 10.55am.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired, for Dementia UK and/or Friends of St Richard's Hospital,
can be made online at https://memorials.reynoldsfunerals
.co.uk/memorial/mr-john-anthony-maginnis/
Many thanks to Stephen and Staff
at Reynolds Funeral Services.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 17, 2020