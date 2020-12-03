Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Paige
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Paige

Notice Condolences

John Paige Notice
PAIGE John (Jack) Sadly passed away on
26th November at home,
aged 96.
Jack was a much loved, funny and humble man. A true gentleman.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Private funeral due to restrictions. Family flowers only, but donations if wished, to British Heart Foundation
c/o Reynolds.
Our heartfelt thanks to the ECHO Team and Tamzin from Maywood Surgery
for all their support over the
last few months.
Night Night Jack, God Bless,
Sweet Dreams. Love you xxx
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -