PAIGE John (Jack) Sadly passed away on
26th November at home,
aged 96.
Jack was a much loved, funny and humble man. A true gentleman.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Private funeral due to restrictions. Family flowers only, but donations if wished, to British Heart Foundation
c/o Reynolds.
Our heartfelt thanks to the ECHO Team and Tamzin from Maywood Surgery
for all their support over the
last few months.
Night Night Jack, God Bless,
Sweet Dreams. Love you xxx
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 3, 2020