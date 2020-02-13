|
|
|
PARSONS John Passed away peacefully on
1st February 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved dad of Steve and Ant
and much loved grandad.
Funeral service to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 3:30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Royal National Lifeboat Institution or Love Your Hospital Charity may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 13, 2020