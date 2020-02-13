Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Parsons

Notice Condolences

John Parsons Notice
PARSONS John Passed away peacefully on
1st February 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved dad of Steve and Ant
and much loved grandad.
Funeral service to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 3:30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Royal National Lifeboat Institution or Love Your Hospital Charity may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -