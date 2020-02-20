|
Richardson Reverend John Humphrey Passed away on 6th February 2020 at Donnington House Nursing Home.
Much loved and missed
by family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Paul's Church, Chichester
Thursday 27th February 1.30pm
followed by committal for immediate family at Chichester Crematorium.
Family flowers only, however donations if desired, can be made for RSPB or
St Paul's Church and may be sent
c/o F A Holland Funeralcare,
3 Jubilee Road., Chichester PO19 7XB
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020