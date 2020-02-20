Home

Roger Poat and Partners (Midhurst)
Duck Lane
Midhurst , West Sussex GU29 9DE
01730 812094
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
15:00
St. Luke's Church
Milland
WILLIAMS John Pritchard ('JP'), MChir, FRCS, RNVR Peacefully on 16th February 2020,
aged 94. Consultant Urologist.
Beloved husband of the late Pat, adored father of Nigel (dec'd), Clare and Hugh. Father in law of Lulu and proud grandpa of Felix.
Funeral at 3pm on Tuesday 3rd March at St. Luke's Church, Milland, GU30 7JL. Family flowers only please.
Donations in JP's memory to Alzheimer's Society (cheques only) or via Roger Poat & Partners website or Memory Giving.com.
Telephone: 01730 812094
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020
