Ede Josephine Passed away peacefully on
12th January 2020, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Laurence,
much loved mum of Suzanne, Gill,
Keith and the late Gordon, loving
gran and great gran. Sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January at 12.30pm.
No flowers please, but donations
to Dementia UK may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, 31, High
Street, Bognor Regis. PO21 1RR or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020