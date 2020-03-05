Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Sanders

Notice Condolences

Joyce Sanders Notice
SANDERS Joyce Passed away peacefully at Westhampnett House on
26th February 2020
aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Cameron Sanders,
much loved daughter of the late Alec and Jessie Montgomerie of Chichester and sister of Irene. Dear Aunt of Susan
and Alison. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Felpham on
Monday 9th March at 11.00am
followed by burial in
Chichester Cemetery.
No flowers by request but donations in Joyce's memory for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR. Telephone 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -