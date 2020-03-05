|
|
|
SANDERS Joyce Passed away peacefully at Westhampnett House on
26th February 2020
aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Cameron Sanders,
much loved daughter of the late Alec and Jessie Montgomerie of Chichester and sister of Irene. Dear Aunt of Susan
and Alison. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Felpham on
Monday 9th March at 11.00am
followed by burial in
Chichester Cemetery.
No flowers by request but donations in Joyce's memory for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR. Telephone 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 5, 2020