Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
13:15
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Wilkins

Notice Condolences

Joyce Wilkins Notice
Wilkins Joyce Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on
7th February 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
much loved mum of Mark and Debbie, Ruth and Justin and the late J, loving grandmother of Jake, Jamie and Taylor. She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th March at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
St Wilfrids Hospice may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -