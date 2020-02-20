|
|
|
Wilkins Joyce Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on
7th February 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
much loved mum of Mark and Debbie, Ruth and Justin and the late J, loving grandmother of Jake, Jamie and Taylor. She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th March at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
St Wilfrids Hospice may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020