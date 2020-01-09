|
|
|
GIBSON Juliet (Formerly Juliet Earle-Jones)
Suddenly on 19th December 2019,
aged 64 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roger,
much loved mother of
Josh, Barney and the late Robin.
Funeral Service at St Paul's Church, Chichester on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice or Air Ambulance
Kent, Surrey, Sussex may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG. Tel:01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020