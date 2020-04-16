|
FOWLER Kathleen Ellen Passed away peacefully on
4th April 2020, aged 74 years.
She will be sadly missed by her
loving husband Jim, all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters.
Donations can be made in memory
of Kath by cheque payable to either
'Dementia UK' or 'St Wilfrids Hospice' and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare, 6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis, PO21 3HG
or by visiting www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations.
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 16, 2020