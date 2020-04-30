Home

Ken Anderson Notice
Anderson Ken "The Tyre Man" Passed away suddenly on
Thursday 23rd April 2020
in St Wilfrid's Hospice.
A much loved husband, father, grandad and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
A private cremation will take place
due to current restrictions.
A celebration of his life will be held
in the future.
Donations in his memory may be sent directly to St Wilfrid's Hospice.
All enquiries telephone
Dillistone & Wraights 01243 839777.
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 30, 2020
