|
|
|
Johnson Ken Passed away peacefully on
25th March, aged 92.
Much loved Husband of Rosemary.
Loving Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather of Richard,
Paula, Lily, Eddie, Ellis, Evan, Ellarose, Violet, Harry, Finley and Jack.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
North Bested. Telephone: 01243 865119
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 9, 2020