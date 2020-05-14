Home

TAPPER Kerry Anne
'Kezzie' Sadly passed away on
Sunday 3rd May 2020
aged just 47 years.
She was a much loved and cherished Daughter of Lynne and Dave.
Sister to Alfie and Rhia and
Aunty to Maisie and Elsie.
Loved by all who knew her,
a special person with special needs.
A member of Aldingbourne Country Centre (ACC) which was a huge part of her life cared for and looked after by
Members of staff there.
They were Kerry's friends
and will greatly miss her.
We are heart broken.
A funeral service will be held at Chichester Crematorium
on Monday 1st June.
Sadly due to social distancing guidelines this will be a closed service please do not send flowers.
As it is impossible for you to attend please remember Kezzie sometime during this day.
Published in Chichester Observer on May 14, 2020
