Elleker Kirk Passed away peacefully
in St Richard's Hospital on
2nd August 2020, aged 64 years.
A much loved husband of Wendy, brother in law to Tony and son in law
to Susan. Also sadly missed by
Gabriel his "unofficial adopted son".
Graveside service to take place in Bosham Burial Ground on
Wednesday 19th August at 12noon.
Flowers welcome, or donations,
if preferred, to KSS Air Ambulance via
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/kirk-elleker
Any enquiries tel. Dillistone & Wraights Funeral Directors, Chichester
01243 839777
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 13, 2020