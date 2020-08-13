Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillistone & Wraights
49-51 Spitalfield Lane
Chichester, Sussex PO19 6SG
01243 839777
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Elleker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk Elleker

Notice Condolences

Kirk Elleker Notice
Elleker Kirk Passed away peacefully
in St Richard's Hospital on
2nd August 2020, aged 64 years.
A much loved husband of Wendy, brother in law to Tony and son in law
to Susan. Also sadly missed by
Gabriel his "unofficial adopted son".
Graveside service to take place in Bosham Burial Ground on
Wednesday 19th August at 12noon.
Flowers welcome, or donations,
if preferred, to KSS Air Ambulance via
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/kirk-elleker
Any enquiries tel. Dillistone & Wraights Funeral Directors, Chichester
01243 839777
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -