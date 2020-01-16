Home

HACKETT Lynne Beloved wife of the late David,
passed away peacefully on the morning
of 22 December 2019, after a short illness. In time to spend Christmas
with her much missed husband.
Caring mother, proud grandparent,
we will miss your smile and laugh every day, but will remember them when the sun shines or we hear Elvis playing.
A Service in Celebration of her life will be held at Chichester Crematorium on Friday 24th January 2020 at 11.45am. Flowers or donations for Chichester Cat & Rabbit Rescue or Dementia UK
may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service 246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 16, 2020
