Mags Berkowitz

Mags Berkowitz Notice
Berkowitz Mags Our hearts are broken that Mags passed on June 3rd,
after a short illness.
We are blessed to have cared for
her at home and in her beloved garden
for the last 10 days.
Beloved wife of her devoted husband Nick, for 42 years and much loved children, David and Gemma and granddaughter Evie-Mae.

Oh Mags u shone so bright.

Funeral to take place at Chichester Crematorium on June 17th at 9:30am.
Flowers welcome. All enquiries to
Co-op Pagham Funeralcare,
4 & 5 The Parade, Bognor Regis
PO21 4TW, 01243 264082
Published in Chichester Observer on June 11, 2020
